United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Branch acquired 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,412 shares of company stock valued at $89,784 over the last 90 days. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.