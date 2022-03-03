United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $17.25. United Bancorp shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 3,484 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.93%.
United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
