Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,218.18 ($56.60).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($45.62) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($201,958.94). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
Featured Stories
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.