Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,218.18 ($56.60).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($45.62) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($201,958.94). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

LON ULVR traded down GBX 92.50 ($1.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,554 ($47.69). The company had a trading volume of 3,204,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,569. The firm has a market cap of £91.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($58.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,837.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,915.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

