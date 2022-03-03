Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UATG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 925,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,717. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
