Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UATG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 925,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,717. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

