UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.