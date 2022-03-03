UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 215 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

IAG opened at GBX 141.78 ($1.90) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

