UBS Group AG Sells 89,813 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,271 shares of company stock worth $20,297,990 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.