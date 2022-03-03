UBS Group AG Makes New $14.67 Million Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 564,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,665,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.60% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,839,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.