UBS Group AG Has $16.17 Million Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 426,978 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of EnLink Midstream worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 222,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.06 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

