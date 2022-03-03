UBS Group AG Has $15.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,497 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 543.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $53.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

