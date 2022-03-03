UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Boston Properties worth $130,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 410.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.