UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,005 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.95% of PTC worth $134,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.44 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

