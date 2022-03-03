U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

