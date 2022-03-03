Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $2.95 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

