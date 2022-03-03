Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 202,576 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.15% of CTI BioPharma worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 827,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 331,799 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

