Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,728 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.30% of Harmonic worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 244.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 420,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $2,928,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.78 million, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

