Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

