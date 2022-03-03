Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 20,300 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.44% of SeaSpine worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $482.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SeaSpine Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.