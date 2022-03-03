Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 93,100 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of REV Group worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 322.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $13.63 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $886.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.32.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

