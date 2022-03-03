Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

