Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF stock opened at $182.50 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

