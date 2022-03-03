Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.43 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $2,562,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,440,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,374,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 389,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

