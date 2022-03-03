Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 44,700 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.