Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:TRCA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

