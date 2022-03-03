Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:TRCA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (TRCA)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.