Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading 3.3% Higher

Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.46. 3,219,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,832,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38.

Get Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.