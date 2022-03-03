Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 69.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

