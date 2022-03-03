Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.
Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)
