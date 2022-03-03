Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $51.70 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,103 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up approximately 0.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $51,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after buying an additional 982,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,816,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,239,000 after buying an additional 62,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in IHS Markit by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,633,000 after buying an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

