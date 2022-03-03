Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial makes up approximately 0.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 1.27% of B. Riley Financial worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,103,486 shares of company stock worth $9,971,132. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $65.20 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

