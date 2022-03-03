TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,456. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

