Truist Financial Weighs in on Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.