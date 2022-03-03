Truist Financial Weighs in on Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lazydays in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 178,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756 in the last ninety days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazydays by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazydays by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

