Truist Financial Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $78.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

