Truist Financial Lowers Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $20.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

