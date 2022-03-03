Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Group in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities cut their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PRA Group stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

