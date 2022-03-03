Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cable One in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $15.98.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CABO. Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,437.70 on Thursday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,569.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,754.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.