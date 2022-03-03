Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in South State by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About South State (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.