True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given a C$7.75 Price Target at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$7.75 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.61.

TNT.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.26. 279,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.82. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.42 and a 1 year high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

