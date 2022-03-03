Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Triumph Group worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

TGI stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

