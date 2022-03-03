Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.64% of Trinity Place worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPHS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Place by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 284,916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 37.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 327,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,602 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 75.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Place by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

