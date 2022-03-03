Tricon Residential Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,562 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the typical volume of 217 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

TCN stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

