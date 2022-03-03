Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 302623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The firm has a market cap of C$126.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

