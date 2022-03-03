Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 192.3% in February

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMICY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TMICY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. 21,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,397. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

