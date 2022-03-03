Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.49 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $70.49 million and $8.99 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.76 or 0.06627443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.08 or 1.00360855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,558,437 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

