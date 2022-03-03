Traders Buy Large Volume of Innoviva Put Options (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,067 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVA traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 3,588,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

