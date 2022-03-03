TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Up 13.3%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 32,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 579,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $691.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

