TouchCon (TOC) Trading Up 127.8% Over Last 7 Days

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 66.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $667,989.10 and approximately $52.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 127.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00299627 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.01177426 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003081 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

