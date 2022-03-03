TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $216.80 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $240.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.