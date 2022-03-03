Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

