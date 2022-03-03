Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.